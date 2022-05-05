USHL Puts 79 on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) announced Thursday its Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players with numerical rankings broken down into North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters and International Goaltenders.
The United States Hockey League (USHL) saw 79 of its players, past and present, featured on the Final Rankings. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft.
"The United States Hockey League is again well represented in the 2022 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings prior to the July NHL Draft with 79 players from the past and present listed in the rankings," said President and Commission Bill Robertson. "Our league has done a wonderful job of developing players and preparing them for the next steps in their careers. We are excited to watch and see these players perform in the future."
Thirteen players were ranked in the top-30 among North American Skaters, led by Logan Cooley (Forward, USA Hockey NTDP), Cutter Gauthier (Forward, NTDP), Matt Savoie (Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints) and Isaac Howard (Forward, NTDP) who were ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 9th, respectively.
Fifteen players who were not named to the Updated Rankings from NHLCS made their way onto the Final Rankings, led by Cameron O'Neill (Forward, Tri-City Storm) and Marian Mosko (Defenseman, Lincoln Stars) who were ranked 77th and 89th, respectively among North American Skaters.
The USHL also saw eight netminders named to the NHLCS North American Goaltenders list, led by NTDP goaltenders Dylan Silverstein and Tyler Muszelik who were ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively. Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead and Waterloo Black Hawks netminder Emmett Croteau were also in the top-10, ranked 7th and 10th, respectively.
|Name
|Position
|USHL Team(s) & Season(s)
|Current Team (League)
|NHLCS Final Ranking
|NCAA Commitment
|Logan Cooley
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|2
|University of Notre Dame
|Cutter Gauthier
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|3
|Boston College
|Matt Savoie *
|Forward
|Dubuque (2020-21)
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|4
|Isaac Howard
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|9
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|11
|University of Minnesota
|Ryan Chesley
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|18
|University of Minnesota
|Sam Rinzel
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|19
|University of Minnesota
|Frank Nazar
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|21
|University of Michigan
|Rutger McGroarty
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|22
|University of Michigan
|Lane Hutson
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|25
|Boston University
|Jack Hughes *
|Forward
|NTDP (2019-21)
|Northeastern University (NCAA)
|26
|Adam Ingram
|Forward
|Youngstown (2021-22)
|27
|St. Cloud State University
|Seamus Casey
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|29
|University of Michigan
|Quinn Finley
|Forward
|Madison (2021-22), Chicago (2020-21)
|36
|University of Wisconsin
|Dylan James
|Forward
|Sioux City (2021-22)
|37
|University of North Dakota
|Nicholas Moldenhauer
|Forward
|Chicago (2020-22)
|39
|Cameron Lund
|Forward
|Green Bay (2020-22)
|40
|Northeastern University
|Cruz Lucius
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|41
|University of Minnesota
|Ryan Greene
|Forward
|Green Bay (2019-22)
|46
|Boston University
|Jake Livanavage
|Defenseman
|Chicago (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|54
|University of North Dakota
|David Gucciardi *
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2020-21), Youngstown (2020-21), Sioux City (2019-20), Muskegon (2019-20)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|57
|Devin Kaplan
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|61
|Boston University
|Alex Bump
|Forward
|Omaha (2021-22)
|63
|University of Vermont
|Zam Plante
|Forward
|Chicago (2021-22)
|64
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Jack Devine *
|Forward
|NTDP (2019-21)
|University of Denver (NCAA)
|65
|Ryan Healey
|Defenseman
|Sioux Falls (2020-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|70
|Harvard University
|Jackson Dorrington
|Defenseman
|Des Moines (2021-22)
|71
|Northeastern University
|Cameron O'Neill
|F
|Tri-City (2021-22)
|77
|University of Massachusetts
|Michael Mastrodomenico
|Defenseman
|Lincoln (2020-22)
|78
|University of Notre Dame
|Brennan Ali
|Forward
|Lincoln (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|83
|University of Notre Dame
|Cole Knuble
|Forward
|Fargo (2021-22), NTDP (2020-21)
|84
|University of Notre Dame
|Marian Mosko
|Defenseman
|Lincoln (2021-22)
|89
|Cornell University
|Michael LaStarza
|Forward
|Waterloo (2020-22)
|91
|Boston University
|Daimon Gardner
|Forward
|Omaha (2020-22)
|97
|Clarkson University
|Garrett Brown
|Defenseman
|Sioux City (2020-22)
|102
|University of Denver
|Hudson Thornton *
|Defenseman
|Fargo (2020-21)
|Prince George (WHL)
|109
|Charlie Leddy
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|117
|Boston College
|Cole Spicer
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|121
|University of North Dakota
|Dylan Godbout
|Forward
|Sioux City (2021-22)
|129
|University of Wisconsin
|Kazimier Sobieski
|Defenseman
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|130
|University of Massachusetts
|Michael Callow *
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-21)
|St. Sebastian's School (USHS-Prep)
|131
|Harvard University
|Jack Harvey
|Forward
|Chicago (2019-22)
|135
|Boston University
|Sam Harris
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|136
|University of Denver
|Brady Berard
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|138
|Providence College
|Nick Pierre
|Forward
|Sioux City (2020-22)
|144
|University of Wisconsin
|Zaccharya Wisdom
|Forward
|Cedar Rapids (2021-22)
|145
|Colorado College
|James Stefan *
|Forward
|Lincoln (2020-21)
|Portland (WHL)
|157
|Marek Hejduk
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-22)
|159
|Harvard University
|Stephen Halliday
|Forward
|Dubuque (2019-22), Central Illinois (2018-19)
|161
|Ohio State University
|Joey Muldowney
|Forward
|Des Moines (2021-22)
|164
|University of Connecticut
|Luke Mittelstadt
|Defenseman
|Madison (2021-22), Lincoln (2020-21)
|168
|University of Minnesota
|Seamus Powell
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|169
|Boston College
|Jacob Guevin
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2019-22)
|173
|University of Nebraska-Omaha
|Adam Cardona
|Defenseman
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|174
|Tyler Dunbar
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2019-22)
|175
|University of North Dakota
|Aiden Dubinsky
|Defenseman
|Tri-City (2021-22), Omaha (2020-21)
|176
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Gavin O'Connell
|Forward
|Waterloo (2021-22)
|178
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Micah Berger
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|184
|Miami University
|Cade Littler *
|Forward
|NTDP (2020-21)
|Wenatchee (BCHL)
|187
|Kent Anderson
|Defenseman
|Green Bay (2021-22)
|189
|University of Denver
|Matthew Morden
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2021-22)
|190
|Harvard University
|Reese Laubach
|Forward
|Youngstown (2021-22)
|192
|Minnesota State University
|Davis Burnside
|Forward
|Dubuque (2021-22), Des Moines (2020-22), Tri-City (2019-21)
|199
|Ohio State University
|Maddox Fleming
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22), NTDP (2020-22)
|200
|University of Notre Dame
|Tyler Duke
|Defenseman
|NTDP (2020-22)
|201
|Mark Estapa *
|Forward
|Tri-City (2018-21)
|University of Michigan (NCAA)
|205
|Tyler Haskins
|Forward
|Madison (2019-20, 2021-22), Sioux Falls (2020-21)
|208
|University of Michigan
|Connor Kurth
|Forward
|Dubuque (2020-22)
|209
|University of Minnesota
|Eric Pohlkamp
|Defenseman
|Cedar Rapids (2021-22)
|216
|Bemidji State University
|Jeremiah Slavin
|Defenseman
|Muskegon (2021-22)
|219
|Colorado College
|Adam Zlnka
|Forward
|Sioux Falls (2021-22)
|Name
|USHL Team(s) & Season(s)
|Current Team (League)
|NHLCS Final Rankings
|NCAA Commitment
|Dylan Silverstein
|NTDP (2020-22)
|3
|Boston College
|Tyler Muszelik
|NTDP (2020-22)
|4
|University of New Hampshire
|Cameron Whitehead
|Lincoln (2021-22)
|7
|Northeastern University
|Emmett Croteau
|Waterloo (2020-22)
|10
|Clarkson University
|Luca DiPasquo
|Green Bay (2021-22)
|15
|Michigan State University
|Paxton Geisel
|Dubuque (2021-22)
|19
|University of Denver
|Axel Mangbo
|Sioux City (2021-22)
|26
|University of Vermont
|Hobie Hedquist
|Dubuque (2019-22)
|27
|University of North Dakota