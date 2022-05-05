USHL Puts 79 on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (NHLCS) announced Thursday its Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft. The annual list identifies players with numerical rankings broken down into North American Skaters, North American Goaltenders, International Skaters and International Goaltenders.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) saw 79 of its players, past and present, featured on the Final Rankings. In each of the last four NHL Drafts, the USHL has had 50-or-more of its players selected, including the first and second overall picks at the 2021 NHL Draft.

"The United States Hockey League is again well represented in the 2022 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings prior to the July NHL Draft with 79 players from the past and present listed in the rankings," said President and Commission Bill Robertson. "Our league has done a wonderful job of developing players and preparing them for the next steps in their careers. We are excited to watch and see these players perform in the future."

Thirteen players were ranked in the top-30 among North American Skaters, led by Logan Cooley (Forward, USA Hockey NTDP), Cutter Gauthier (Forward, NTDP), Matt Savoie (Forward, Dubuque Fighting Saints) and Isaac Howard (Forward, NTDP) who were ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 9th, respectively.

Fifteen players who were not named to the Updated Rankings from NHLCS made their way onto the Final Rankings, led by Cameron O'Neill (Forward, Tri-City Storm) and Marian Mosko (Defenseman, Lincoln Stars) who were ranked 77th and 89th, respectively among North American Skaters.

The USHL also saw eight netminders named to the NHLCS North American Goaltenders list, led by NTDP goaltenders Dylan Silverstein and Tyler Muszelik who were ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively. Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead and Waterloo Black Hawks netminder Emmett Croteau were also in the top-10, ranked 7th and 10th, respectively.