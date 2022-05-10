USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Clark Cup Final Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday information for the 2022 Clark Cup Final.
The Western Conference Champion Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Anderson Cup champion Tri-City Storm in a three-game sweep of the Western Conference Final. The berth in the Clark Cup Final is the team's first since losing in the 2016-17 Clark Cup Final.
The Musketeers will host the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the #3 seed Muskegon Lumberjacks and #5 seed Madison Capitols, which is currently tied 2-2 heading to a decisive Game Five on Thursday night.
Game 1: Muskegon at Sioux City (Sunday, 3:05 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Muskegon at Sioux City (Monday, 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3: Sioux City at Muskegon (Friday, May 20, 7:00 p.m. EST)
Game 4*: Sioux City at Muskegon (Saturday, May 21, 7:00 p.m. EST)
Game 5*: Muskegon at Sioux City (Tuesday, May 24, 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 1: Madison at Sioux City (Sunday, 3:05 p.m. CST)
Game 2: Madison at Sioux City (Monday, 7:05 p.m. CST)
Game 3: Sioux City at Madison (Friday, May 20, 7:00 p.m. CST)
Game 4*: Sioux City at Madison (Saturday, May 21, 7:00 p.m. CST)
Game 5*: Madison at Sioux City (Tuesday, May 24, 7:05 p.m. CST)
(exact game dates dependent on matchup and building availability)
Clark Cup Final: May 13-25
Be sure to check USHL.com for the latest news on Clark Cup Playoffs matchups and schedule.