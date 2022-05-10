USHL Announces Clark Cup Playoffs Clark Cup Final Matchups and Information

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday information for the 2022 Clark Cup Final.

The Western Conference Champion Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Anderson Cup champion Tri-City Storm in a three-game sweep of the Western Conference Final. The berth in the Clark Cup Final is the team's first since losing in the 2016-17 Clark Cup Final.

The Musketeers will host the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the #3 seed Muskegon Lumberjacks and #5 seed Madison Capitols, which is currently tied 2-2 heading to a decisive Game Five on Thursday night.