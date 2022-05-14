2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Finals

Larson picked up a point in every game of the Eastern Conference Final, including a trio of mutli-point games, finishing the round with nine points (4-5-9) as the Lumberjacks season came to an end at the hands of the Capitols. The Northern Michigan University opened the series with his first goal of the Clark Cup Playoffs in a 5-2 Game One win. Larson chipped in a pair of assists in a Game Two loss before picking up his third three-point game and first two-goal game (2-1-3) of the Playoffs in Game Three. The Brighton, Mich. native scored Muskegon's first goal and assisted on the second before firing home the overtime winner in the 4-3 win. Larson closed the series with an assist in Game Four before pocketing his fourth goal of the Eastern Conference Final and picking up his fifth assist in a two-point night (1-1-2) during Game Five. Larson finished the Playoffs with 17 points (4-13-17) in nine games and currently leads all skaters in both points (17) and assists (13). Larson's 13 assists tied Trevor Lewis (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06) for the third-most assists in a single Playoffs in USHL Tier I history. Larson's 17 points is tied for sixth all-time with Jack Badini (Chicago Steel, 2016-17) in a single Tier I Playoffs. In the regular season, Larson registered 66 points (32-34-66) in 62 games and finished eights among all league scorers with 32 goals.