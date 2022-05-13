USHL Coaches and Ties to Present at The Coaches Site Live in June

The United States Hockey League (USHL), in conjunction with The Coaches Site (TCS), announced Friday six current and past coaches, along with distinguished alumni, will be presenting at TCS Live, hockey’s premiere coaching conference, hosted by The Coaches Site from June 15-17 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Through a development partnership with The Coaches Site, the USHL provides each of its coaches and hockey personnel with a membership to The Coaches Site and access to its library of coaching content. The USHL will also be sending a delegation of its coaches to join the global community of coaches from around the world.

The following USHL coaches and former players will be presenting at TCS Live:

Brock Sheahan – Head Coach, Chicago Steel: Sheahan is in his third season at the helm of the Steel. This season, he led the Steel to their third consecutive regular season Eastern Conference Championship. In the 2020-21 season, Sheahan and the Steel captured both the Anderson Cup (regular season Champion) and Clark Cup Championship (playoff Champion). The Native of Lethbridge, Alberta, played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame and also spent four seasons on the coaching staff of the College of the Holy Cross.

Dan Muse – Head Coach, USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-17: Muse completed his second season as a Head Coach with the NTDP this season, overseeing the U-17 program which competes in the USHL. From 2015-17 he was the Head Coach of the Chicago Steel and led them to the organization’s first Clark Cup Championship in the 2017 playoffs. Following his time in Chicago, Muse spent four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the NHL’s Nashville Predators. The graduate of Stonehill College also spent time as an Assistant Coach in the NCAA with Yale and Sacred Heart University.

Matt McIlvane – Head Coach, Red Bull Salzburg: McIlvane just completed his fourth season as the Head Coach of Red Bull Salzburg, leading Red Bull to the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga (Austria’s top professional league) Championship. Prior to joining Red Bull Salzburg, McIlvane spent five seasons as an Assistant Coach to Don Jackson at Red Bull Munchen, where they captured three consecutive DEL (Germany’s top professional league) Championships. As a player, the Chicago product spent the 2003-04 season with the Chicago Steel, earning a scholarship to Ohio State University.

Brandon Naurato – Assistant Coach, University of Michigan: Naurato is coming off his first season as an Assistant Coach with his alma mater, the University of Michigan. The Wolverines captured the Big 10 playoff Championship and advanced to the semi-final of the Frozen Four. Prior to returning to the University of Michigan, Naurato spent three seasons as a Player Development Coach with his hometown Detroit Red Wings. Before enrolling at the University of Michigan, he spent two seasons playing in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Omaha Lancers.

Michael Babcock – Assistant Coach, University of Saskatchewan: Babcock just completed his first season behind the bench of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, joining his father and Head Coach, Mike Babcock. The father and son will be co-presenting at TCS Live. Prior to turning his sights on a career in coaching, Babcock played four seasons at Merrimack College in Hockey East. From 2013-15 he played for the Fargo Force, captaining the team in his final season of junior hockey.

Danny Heath – Founder, Project Hockey: Heath is the Founder of Project Hockey, a platform that provides players access to professional coaches so that they can further enhance their skill away from the rink. Heath is also a Development Coach with Minnesota State University and also spent six seasons as an Assistant Coach with Mankato West High. As a player, he spent three seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers, before earning a scholarship to Minnesota State.

To view the full roster of presenters and agenda, or to purchase individual, staff or group tickets to TCS Live, click HERE.