Madison Bests Sioux City in Game One

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - The Madison Capitols took Game One of the Clark Cup Final with a 3-2 road win Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Madison opened the scoring with a pair of first period goals from Quinn Finley and Tyler Haskins before Sioux City's Dylan James cut the deficit to one less than 90 seconds into the middle frame. Luke Mittelstadt registered a powerplay goal midway through the second period that would hold up as the game-winning goal. Sam Deckhut scored a goal for Sioux City in the third but Madison maintained its lead to take Game One.

Capitols goaltender Simon Latkoczy turned aside 32 of the 34 shots he saw while Sioux City's Alex Tracy made 16 saves on 19 shots.

Game Two will be played Monday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST. The Clark Cup Final will then turn to Madison for Game Three (Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST) and Game Four (Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CST), if necessary, before finishing in Sioux City for a potential Game Five (Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CST).