Musketeers Level Clark Cup Final with Game Two Win

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - The Sioux City Musketeers leveled the Clark Cup Final at 1-1 in the best-of-five series with a 3-0 win in Game Two Monday night at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Musketeers opened the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Ralfs Bergmanis and followed it up with an insurance goal from Bennett Schimek in the third. Sioux City goaltender Alex Tracy made 20 saves in the Clark Cup Final shutout. Owen Fowler capped the scoring with an empty net goal in the final minute of regulation.

The series now shifts to Madison for Games Three and Four at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisc. scheduled for Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, respectively. Puck drop for each game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST. Should the series need a decisive Game Five, the Musketeers will play host on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CST.