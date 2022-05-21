skip navigation

Current Section

USHL Alumni Populate NHL Playoff Rosters

05/21/2022, 4:30pm CDT
By USHL

105 League Alumni Appear Across 16 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Rosters

At the beginning of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the USHL had 105 former players spread across 15 of the 16 competing. Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have entered the Second Round, 40 alumni remain on seven of the eight remaining rosters. 

In the Western Conference, The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet with a combined 11 alumni across the rosters. In the First Round, Colorado's J.T. Compher had two assists (0-2-2) in a four-game sweep of the Nashville Predators. Nico Sturm picked up an assist in the series as well. Four skaters each picked up three points in the Blues' six-game First Round matchup with the Minnesota Wild, including Scott Perunovich who registered an assist (0-3-3) in each of his three appearances in the round. Torey Krug also had three assists (0-3-3) in three games and Justin Faulk chipped in a trio of helpers (0-3-3) in six appearances. Brandon Saad had a goal (1-2-3) in a three-point First Round for the Blues. 

Also in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames carry seven USHL alumni on the roster, led by Johnny Gaudreau who had eight points (2-6-8) in seven games as the Flames dispatched the Dallas Stars in the First Round. Matthew Tkachuk picked up six points (1-5-6) in seven games, Trevor Lewis added a trio of points (2-1-3) and both Blake Coleman and Noah Hanifin each registered an assist. The Flames take on Brad Malone and the Edmonton Oilers in the Second Round. 

In the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers square off and each team has a pair of alumni on their rosters. For the twice-defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, Ross Colton scored three times and added a pair of assists (3-2-5) in a seven-game First Round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cal Foote had two assists (0-2-2) in the series. The top-seeded Panthers were led by two assists (0-2-2) from Brandon Montour and a goal from Ryan Lomberg in the First Round matchup with the Washington Capitals. 

The final series features the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Carolina saw a combined 16 points from defensemen Jaccob Slavin (2-6-8) and Tony DeAngelo (1-7-8) in the First Round matchup with the Boston Bruins. Andrei Svechnikov (3-1-4) and Brady Skjei (0-1-1) also appeared on the First Round scoresheets for the Hurricanes. The Rangers boast the most alumni on a single roster among the remaining teams with 13 former USHL players. Adam Fox led the way with 10 points (3-7-10) in a seven-game series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording at least one point in each game of the First Round. Andrew Copp (5-3-8), Frank Vatrano (2-3-5), K'Andre Miller (1-3-4), Jacob Trouba (1-2-3) and Ryan Lindgren (1-1-2) all registered multiple points in the First Round while Justin Braun picked up an assist (0-1-1). 


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Calgary Flames

Ryan Carpenter (F) - Sioux City Musketeers (2009-11) 
Blake Coleman (F) - Indiana Ice & Tri-City Storm (2009-11) 
Johnny Gaudreau (F) - Dubuque Fighting Saints (2010-11) [pictured above]
Noah Hanifin (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2013-14) 
Trevor Lewis (F) - Des Moines Buccaneers (2004-06) 
Connor Mackey (D) - Green Bay Gamblers (2015-17) 
Matthew Tkachuk (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Carolina Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo (D) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2010-11) 
Brady Skjei (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 
Jaccob Slavin (D) - Chicago Steel (2010-13) [pictured above]
Andrei Svechnikov (F) - Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-17) 


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Colorado Avalanche

J.T. Compher (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) [pictured above]
Hunter Miska (G) - Dubuque Fighting Saints, USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13, 2015-16)
Logan O'Connor (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede (2013-15) 
Nico Sturm (F) - Tri-City Storm (2015-16) 

Edmonton Oilers

Brad Malone (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede (2006-07) 


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Florida Panthers

Ryan Lomberg (F) - Muskegon Lumberjacks & Youngstown Phantoms (2011-12, 2014-15) 
Brandon Montour (D) - Waterloo Black Hawks (2013-15) [pictured above]


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

New York Rangers

Justin Braun (D) - Green Bay Gamblers (2004-06)
Jonny Brodzinski (F) - Fargo Force (2010-12) 
Andrew Copp (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 
Adam Fox (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) [pictured above]
Zac Jones (D) - Tri-City Storm (2018-19) 
Keith Kinkaid (G) - Des Moines (2007-08) 
Ryan Lindgren (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 
K'Andre Miller (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18) 
Tyler Motte (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 
Jarred Tinordi (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 
Jacob Trouba (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 
Frank Vatrano (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-13) 

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Dakota Joshua (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede & USA Hockey NTDP (2012-15) 
Torey Krug (D) - Indiana Ice (2008-09)
Scott Perunovich (D) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-17) 
Brandon Saad (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Steven Santini (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 
Nathan Walker (F) - Youngstown Phantoms (2012-13) 


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ross Colton (F) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2014-16) 
Cal Foote (D) - Omaha Lancers (2014-15) 

Full Alumni Listing

Name Position NHL Team USHL Team (Seasons) First Round Stats
Jack Ahcan D Boston Bruins Cedar Rapids (2015-16) 4 Scratches
Connor Clifton D Boston Bruins USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 7 GP (1-1-2)
Steven Fogarty F Boston Bruins Chicago (2010-11) 4 Scratches
Derek Forbort D Boston Bruins USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 7 GP (1-0-1)
Trent Frederic F Boston Bruins USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 4 GP, 3 Scratches
Troy Grosenick G Boston Bruins Cedar Rapids (2008-10) 4 Scratches
Matt Grzelcyk D Boston Bruins USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 5 GP, 2 Scratches
Erik Haula F Boston Bruins Omaha (2009-10) 7 GP (1-2-3)
Charlie McAvoy D Boston Bruins USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 6 GP (0-5-5), 1 Scratch
Marc McLaughlin F Boston Bruins Cedar Rapids (2016-18) 4 Scratches
Craig Smith F Boston Bruins Waterloo (2006-09) 7 GP
Jeremy Swayman G Boston Bruins Sioux Falls (2016-17) 5 GP (3-2-0-0), 2.64 GAA, 0.911 SV%
Nick Wolff D Boston Bruins Des Moines (2013-16) 4 Scratches
Ryan Carpenter F Calgary Flames Sioux City (2009-11) 7 Scratches
Blake Coleman F Calgary Flames Indiana & Tri-City (2009-11) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Johnny Gaudreau F Calgary Flames Dubuque (2010-11) 7 GP (2-6-8)
Noah Hanifin D Calgary Flames USA Hockey NTDP (2013-14) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Trevor Lewis F Calgary Flames Des Moines (2004-06) 7 GP (2-1-3)
Connor Mackey D Calgary Flames Green Bay (2015-17) 7 Scratches
Matthew Tkachuk F Calgary Flames USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 7 GP (1-5-6)
Tony DeAngelo D Carolina Hurricanes Cedar Rapids (2010-11) 7 GP (1-7-8)
Brady Skjei D Carolina Hurricanes USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Jaccob Slavin D Carolina Hurricanes Chicago (2010-13) 7 GP (2-6-8)
Andrei Svechnikov F Carolina Hurricanes Muskegon (2016-17) 7 GP (3-1-4)
J.T. Compher F Colorado Avalanche USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 4 GP (0-2-2)
Hunter Miska G Colorado Avalanche Dubuque & USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13, 2015-16) 4 Scratches
Logan O'Connor F Colorado Avalanche Sioux Falls (2013-15) 3 GP, 1 Scratch
Nico Sturm F Colorado Avalanche Tri-City (2015-16) 4 GP (0-1-1)
Joseph Cecconi D Dallas Stars Muskegon (2013-15) 3 Scratches
Rhett Gardner F Dallas Stars Green Bay (2012-13) 3 Scratches
Tanner Kero F Dallas Stars Fargo (2010-11) 3 Scratches
Jake Oettinger G Dallas Stars USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 7 GP (3-3-1-0), 1.81 GAA, 0.954 SV%, 1 Shutout
Joe Pavelski F Dallas Stars Waterloo (2002-04) 7 GP (3-3-6)
Jerad Rosburg D Dallas Stars Cedar Rapids & Sioux City (2013-15) 3 Scratches
Adam Scheel G Dallas Stars USA Hockey NTDP (2015-17) 3 Scratches
Ryan Shea D Dallas Stars Youngstown (2014-16) 3 Scratches
Ryan Suter D Dallas Stars Madison Owner (2013-current) 7 GP (0-3-3)
Riley Tufte F Dallas Stars Fargo (2014-16) 3 Scratches
Ryan Lomberg F Florida Panthers Muskegon & Youngstown (2011-12, 2014-15) 2 GP (1-0-1), 4 Scratches
Brandon Montour D Florida Panthers Waterloo (2013-15) 6 GP (0-2-2)
Mikey Anderson D Los Angeles Kings Waterloo (2015-17) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Alex Iafallo F Los Angeles Kings Fargo (2011-13) 7 GP (1-3-4)
Brendan Lemieux F Los Angeles Kings Green Bay (2012-13) 7 GP (1-0-1)
Blake Lizotte F Los Angeles Kings Fargo (2015-17) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Trevor Moore F Los Angeles Kings Tri-City (2011-13) 7 GP (2-3-5)
Cal Petersen G Los Angeles Kings Waterloo (2011-14) 1 GP (0-0-0-0), 7.50 GAA, 0.800 SV%
Matt Roy D Los Angeles Kings Indiana (2012-14) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Matt Boldy F Minnesota Wild USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19) 6 GP (1-0-1)
Mitchell Chaffee F Minnesota Wild Bloomington & Fargo (2015-17) 6 Scratches
Brandon Duhaime F Minnesota Wild Chicago & Tri-City (2015-16) 6 GP
Alex Goligoski D Minnesota Wild River City & Sioux Falls (2002-04) 4 GP, 2 Scratches
Jordan Greenway F Minnesota Wild USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 6 GP (1-1-2)
Ryan Hartman F Minnesota Wild USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 6 GP (0-5-5)
Zane McIntyre G Minnesota Wild Fargo (2010-12) 6 Scratches
Dakota Mermis D Minnesota Wild Green Bay, Lincoln & USA Hockey NTDP (2009-12) 6 Scratches
Jon Merrill D Minnesota Wild USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 6 GP (0-1-1)
Kyle Rau F Minnesota Wild Sioux Falls (2010-11) 6 Scratches
Nick Swaney F Minnesota Wild Waterloo (2013-17) 6 Scratches
Matt Benning D Nashville Predators Dubuque (2012-13) 3 GP (0-1-1), 1 Scratch
Jeremy Davies D Nashville Predators Bloomington & Waterloo (2014-16) 1 Scratch
Luke Kunin F Nashville Predators USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 4 GP (0-1-1)
Michael McCarron F Nashville Predators USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 2 GP, 2 Scratches
Eeli Tolvanen F Nashville Predators Sioux City (2015-17) 3 GP (1-0-1)
Justin Braun D New York Rangers Green Bay (2004-06) 6 GP (0-1-1)
Jonny Brodzinski F New York Rangers Fargo (2010-12) 1 GP, 6 Scratches
Andrew Copp F New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 7 GP (5-3-8)
Adam Fox D New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 7 GP (3-7-10)
Adam Huska G New York Rangers Green Bay (2014-16) 3 Scratches
Zac Jones D New York Rangers Tri-City (2018-19) 7 Scratches
Keith Kinkaid G New York Rangers Des Moines (2007-08) 7 Scratches
Ryan Lindgren D New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 4 GP (1-1-2), 3 Scratches
K'Andre Miller D New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18) 7 GP (1-3-4)
Tyler Motte F New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 2 GP, 5 Scratches
Jarred Tinordi D New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 6 Scratches
Jacob Trouba D New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12) 7 GP (1-2-3)
Frank Vatrano F New York Rangers USA Hockey NTDP (2010-13) 7 GP (2-3-5)
Casey DeSmith G Pittsburgh Penguins Indiana (2009-11) 1 GP (0-0-0-0), 2.02 GAA, 0.941 SV%, 6 Scratches
Mark Friedman D Pittsburgh Penguins Waterloo (2012-14) 6 GP (1-0-1), 1 Scratch
Jake Guentzel F Pittsburgh Penguins Sioux City (2012-13) 7 GP (8-2-10)
Mike Matheson D Pittsburgh Penguins Dubuque (2011-12) 7 GP (1-5-6)
John Marino D Pittsburgh Penguins Tri-City (2015-16) 7 GP (0-1-1)
Chad Ruhwedel D Pittsburgh Penguins Sioux Falls (2008-10) 7 GP
Bryan Rust F Pittsburgh Penguins USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 7 GP (2-6-8)
Jason Zucker F Pittsburgh Penguins USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 5 GP (0-2-2), 2 Scratches
Justin Faulk D St. Louis Blues USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 6 GP (0-3-3)
Dakota Joshua F St. Louis Blues Sioux Falls & USA Hockey NTDP (2012-15) 1 GP, 4 Scratches
Torey Krug D St. Louis Blues Indiana (2008-09) 3 GP (0-3-3), 3 Scratches
Scott Perunovich D St. Louis Blues Cedar Rapids (2016-17) 3 GP (0-3-3)
Brandon Saad F St. Louis Blues USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 6 GP (1-2-3)
Steven Santini D St. Louis Blues USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) 1 GP, 2 Scratches
Nathan Walker F St. Louis Blues Youngstown (2012-13) 2 GP, 4 Scratches
Ross Colton F Tampa Bay Lightning Cedar Rapids (2014-16) 7 GP (3-2-5)
Cal Foote D Tampa Bay Lightning Omaha (2014-15) 7 GP (0-2-2)
Nick Abruzzese F Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago (2017-19) 7 Scratches
Joey Anderson F Toronto Maple Leafs USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) 7 Scratches
Jack Campbell G Toronto Maple Leafs USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10) 7 GP (3-3-1-0), 3.15 GAA, 0.897 SV%, 1 Shutout
Justin Holl D Toronto Maple Leafs Omaha (2009-10) 5 GP (0-1-1), 2 Scratches
Auston Matthews F Toronto Maple Leafs USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15) 7 GP (4-5-9)
Alex Steeves F Toronto Maple Leafs Dubuque & Sioux City (2015-18) 7 Scratches
John Carlson D Washington Capitals Indiana (2006-08) 6 GP (1-4-5)
Phoenix Copley G Washington Capitals Des Moines & Tri-City (2011-12) 1 Scratch
Nic Dowd F Washington Capitals Indiana (2009-10) 6 GP (1-1-2)
Nick Jensen D Washington Capitals Green Bay (2008-10) 6 GP
T.J. Oshie F Washington Capitals Sioux Falls (2004-05) 6 GP (6-1-7)

Tag(s): Home  Top Story 