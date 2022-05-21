USHL Alumni Populate NHL Playoff Rosters

At the beginning of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the USHL had 105 former players spread across 15 of the 16 competing. Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have entered the Second Round, 40 alumni remain on seven of the eight remaining rosters.
In the Western Conference, The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet with a combined 11 alumni across the rosters. In the First Round, Colorado's J.T. Compher had two assists (0-2-2) in a four-game sweep of the Nashville Predators. Nico Sturm picked up an assist in the series as well. Four skaters each picked up three points in the Blues' six-game First Round matchup with the Minnesota Wild, including Scott Perunovich who registered an assist (0-3-3) in each of his three appearances in the round. Torey Krug also had three assists (0-3-3) in three games and Justin Faulk chipped in a trio of helpers (0-3-3) in six appearances. Brandon Saad had a goal (1-2-3) in a three-point First Round for the Blues.
Also in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames carry seven USHL alumni on the roster, led by Johnny Gaudreau who had eight points (2-6-8) in seven games as the Flames dispatched the Dallas Stars in the First Round. Matthew Tkachuk picked up six points (1-5-6) in seven games, Trevor Lewis added a trio of points (2-1-3) and both Blake Coleman and Noah Hanifin each registered an assist. The Flames take on Brad Malone and the Edmonton Oilers in the Second Round.
In the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers square off and each team has a pair of alumni on their rosters. For the twice-defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, Ross Colton scored three times and added a pair of assists (3-2-5) in a seven-game First Round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cal Foote had two assists (0-2-2) in the series. The top-seeded Panthers were led by two assists (0-2-2) from Brandon Montour and a goal from Ryan Lomberg in the First Round matchup with the Washington Capitals.
The final series features the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Carolina saw a combined 16 points from defensemen Jaccob Slavin (2-6-8) and Tony DeAngelo (1-7-8) in the First Round matchup with the Boston Bruins. Andrei Svechnikov (3-1-4) and Brady Skjei (0-1-1) also appeared on the First Round scoresheets for the Hurricanes. The Rangers boast the most alumni on a single roster among the remaining teams with 13 former USHL players. Adam Fox led the way with 10 points (3-7-10) in a seven-game series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording at least one point in each game of the First Round. Andrew Copp (5-3-8), Frank Vatrano (2-3-5), K'Andre Miller (1-3-4), Jacob Trouba (1-2-3) and Ryan Lindgren (1-1-2) all registered multiple points in the First Round while Justin Braun picked up an assist (0-1-1).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ryan Carpenter (F) - Sioux City Musketeers (2009-11)
Blake Coleman (F) - Indiana Ice & Tri-City Storm (2009-11)
Johnny Gaudreau (F) - Dubuque Fighting Saints (2010-11) [pictured above]
Noah Hanifin (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2013-14)
Trevor Lewis (F) - Des Moines Buccaneers (2004-06)
Connor Mackey (D) - Green Bay Gamblers (2015-17)
Matthew Tkachuk (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Tony DeAngelo (D) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2010-11)
Brady Skjei (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
Jaccob Slavin (D) - Chicago Steel (2010-13) [pictured above]
Andrei Svechnikov (F) - Muskegon Lumberjacks (2016-17)
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
J.T. Compher (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13) [pictured above]
Hunter Miska (G) - Dubuque Fighting Saints, USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13, 2015-16)
Logan O'Connor (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede (2013-15)
Nico Sturm (F) - Tri-City Storm (2015-16)
Brad Malone (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede (2006-07)
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ryan Lomberg (F) - Muskegon Lumberjacks & Youngstown Phantoms (2011-12, 2014-15)
Brandon Montour (D) - Waterloo Black Hawks (2013-15) [pictured above]
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Justin Braun (D) - Green Bay Gamblers (2004-06)
Jonny Brodzinski (F) - Fargo Force (2010-12)
Andrew Copp (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
Adam Fox (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) [pictured above]
Zac Jones (D) - Tri-City Storm (2018-19)
Keith Kinkaid (G) - Des Moines (2007-08)
Ryan Lindgren (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
K'Andre Miller (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)
Tyler Motte (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
Jarred Tinordi (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Jacob Trouba (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
Frank Vatrano (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2010-13)
Justin Faulk (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Dakota Joshua (F) - Sioux Falls Stampede & USA Hockey NTDP (2012-15)
Torey Krug (D) - Indiana Ice (2008-09)
Scott Perunovich (D) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-17)
Brandon Saad (F) - USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
Steven Santini (D) - USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
Nathan Walker (F) - Youngstown Phantoms (2012-13)
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ross Colton (F) - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2014-16)
Cal Foote (D) - Omaha Lancers (2014-15)
|Name
|Position
|NHL Team
|USHL Team (Seasons)
|First Round Stats
|Jack Ahcan
|D
|Boston Bruins
|Cedar Rapids (2015-16)
|4 Scratches
|Connor Clifton
|D
|Boston Bruins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|7 GP (1-1-2)
|Steven Fogarty
|F
|Boston Bruins
|Chicago (2010-11)
|4 Scratches
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Boston Bruins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|7 GP (1-0-1)
|Trent Frederic
|F
|Boston Bruins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|4 GP, 3 Scratches
|Troy Grosenick
|G
|Boston Bruins
|Cedar Rapids (2008-10)
|4 Scratches
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Boston Bruins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
|5 GP, 2 Scratches
|Erik Haula
|F
|Boston Bruins
|Omaha (2009-10)
|7 GP (1-2-3)
|Charlie McAvoy
|D
|Boston Bruins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
|6 GP (0-5-5), 1 Scratch
|Marc McLaughlin
|F
|Boston Bruins
|Cedar Rapids (2016-18)
|4 Scratches
|Craig Smith
|F
|Boston Bruins
|Waterloo (2006-09)
|7 GP
|Jeremy Swayman
|G
|Boston Bruins
|Sioux Falls (2016-17)
|5 GP (3-2-0-0), 2.64 GAA, 0.911 SV%
|Nick Wolff
|D
|Boston Bruins
|Des Moines (2013-16)
|4 Scratches
|Ryan Carpenter
|F
|Calgary Flames
|Sioux City (2009-11)
|7 Scratches
|Blake Coleman
|F
|Calgary Flames
|Indiana & Tri-City (2009-11)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Johnny Gaudreau
|F
|Calgary Flames
|Dubuque (2010-11)
|7 GP (2-6-8)
|Noah Hanifin
|D
|Calgary Flames
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-14)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Trevor Lewis
|F
|Calgary Flames
|Des Moines (2004-06)
|7 GP (2-1-3)
|Connor Mackey
|D
|Calgary Flames
|Green Bay (2015-17)
|7 Scratches
|Matthew Tkachuk
|F
|Calgary Flames
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
|7 GP (1-5-6)
|Tony DeAngelo
|D
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Cedar Rapids (2010-11)
|7 GP (1-7-8)
|Brady Skjei
|D
|Carolina Hurricanes
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Jaccob Slavin
|D
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Chicago (2010-13)
|7 GP (2-6-8)
|Andrei Svechnikov
|F
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Muskegon (2016-17)
|7 GP (3-1-4)
|J.T. Compher
|F
|Colorado Avalanche
|USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|4 GP (0-2-2)
|Hunter Miska
|G
|Colorado Avalanche
|Dubuque & USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13, 2015-16)
|4 Scratches
|Logan O'Connor
|F
|Colorado Avalanche
|Sioux Falls (2013-15)
|3 GP, 1 Scratch
|Nico Sturm
|F
|Colorado Avalanche
|Tri-City (2015-16)
|4 GP (0-1-1)
|Joseph Cecconi
|D
|Dallas Stars
|Muskegon (2013-15)
|3 Scratches
|Rhett Gardner
|F
|Dallas Stars
|Green Bay (2012-13)
|3 Scratches
|Tanner Kero
|F
|Dallas Stars
|Fargo (2010-11)
|3 Scratches
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Dallas Stars
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|7 GP (3-3-1-0), 1.81 GAA, 0.954 SV%, 1 Shutout
|Joe Pavelski
|F
|Dallas Stars
|Waterloo (2002-04)
|7 GP (3-3-6)
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Dallas Stars
|Cedar Rapids & Sioux City (2013-15)
|3 Scratches
|Adam Scheel
|G
|Dallas Stars
|USA Hockey NTDP (2015-17)
|3 Scratches
|Ryan Shea
|D
|Dallas Stars
|Youngstown (2014-16)
|3 Scratches
|Ryan Suter
|D
|Dallas Stars
|Madison Owner (2013-current)
|7 GP (0-3-3)
|Riley Tufte
|F
|Dallas Stars
|Fargo (2014-16)
|3 Scratches
|Ryan Lomberg
|F
|Florida Panthers
|Muskegon & Youngstown (2011-12, 2014-15)
|2 GP (1-0-1), 4 Scratches
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Florida Panthers
|Waterloo (2013-15)
|6 GP (0-2-2)
|Mikey Anderson
|D
|Los Angeles Kings
|Waterloo (2015-17)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Alex Iafallo
|F
|Los Angeles Kings
|Fargo (2011-13)
|7 GP (1-3-4)
|Brendan Lemieux
|F
|Los Angeles Kings
|Green Bay (2012-13)
|7 GP (1-0-1)
|Blake Lizotte
|F
|Los Angeles Kings
|Fargo (2015-17)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Trevor Moore
|F
|Los Angeles Kings
|Tri-City (2011-13)
|7 GP (2-3-5)
|Cal Petersen
|G
|Los Angeles Kings
|Waterloo (2011-14)
|1 GP (0-0-0-0), 7.50 GAA, 0.800 SV%
|Matt Roy
|D
|Los Angeles Kings
|Indiana (2012-14)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Matt Boldy
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|USA Hockey NTDP (2017-19)
|6 GP (1-0-1)
|Mitchell Chaffee
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|Bloomington & Fargo (2015-17)
|6 Scratches
|Brandon Duhaime
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|Chicago & Tri-City (2015-16)
|6 GP
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Minnesota Wild
|River City & Sioux Falls (2002-04)
|4 GP, 2 Scratches
|Jordan Greenway
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
|6 GP (1-1-2)
|Ryan Hartman
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
|6 GP (0-5-5)
|Zane McIntyre
|G
|Minnesota Wild
|Fargo (2010-12)
|6 Scratches
|Dakota Mermis
|D
|Minnesota Wild
|Green Bay, Lincoln & USA Hockey NTDP (2009-12)
|6 Scratches
|Jon Merrill
|D
|Minnesota Wild
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|6 GP (0-1-1)
|Kyle Rau
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|Sioux Falls (2010-11)
|6 Scratches
|Nick Swaney
|F
|Minnesota Wild
|Waterloo (2013-17)
|6 Scratches
|Matt Benning
|D
|Nashville Predators
|Dubuque (2012-13)
|3 GP (0-1-1), 1 Scratch
|Jeremy Davies
|D
|Nashville Predators
|Bloomington & Waterloo (2014-16)
|1 Scratch
|Luke Kunin
|F
|Nashville Predators
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
|4 GP (0-1-1)
|Michael McCarron
|F
|Nashville Predators
|USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|2 GP, 2 Scratches
|Eeli Tolvanen
|F
|Nashville Predators
|Sioux City (2015-17)
|3 GP (1-0-1)
|Justin Braun
|D
|New York Rangers
|Green Bay (2004-06)
|6 GP (0-1-1)
|Jonny Brodzinski
|F
|New York Rangers
|Fargo (2010-12)
|1 GP, 6 Scratches
|Andrew Copp
|F
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
|7 GP (5-3-8)
|Adam Fox
|D
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|7 GP (3-7-10)
|Adam Huska
|G
|New York Rangers
|Green Bay (2014-16)
|3 Scratches
|Zac Jones
|D
|New York Rangers
|Tri-City (2018-19)
|7 Scratches
|Keith Kinkaid
|G
|New York Rangers
|Des Moines (2007-08)
|7 Scratches
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|4 GP (1-1-2), 3 Scratches
|K'Andre Miller
|D
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2016-18)
|7 GP (1-3-4)
|Tyler Motte
|F
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|2 GP, 5 Scratches
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|6 Scratches
|Jacob Trouba
|D
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-12)
|7 GP (1-2-3)
|Frank Vatrano
|F
|New York Rangers
|USA Hockey NTDP (2010-13)
|7 GP (2-3-5)
|Casey DeSmith
|G
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Indiana (2009-11)
|1 GP (0-0-0-0), 2.02 GAA, 0.941 SV%, 6 Scratches
|Mark Friedman
|D
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Waterloo (2012-14)
|6 GP (1-0-1), 1 Scratch
|Jake Guentzel
|F
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Sioux City (2012-13)
|7 GP (8-2-10)
|Mike Matheson
|D
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Dubuque (2011-12)
|7 GP (1-5-6)
|John Marino
|D
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Tri-City (2015-16)
|7 GP (0-1-1)
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Sioux Falls (2008-10)
|7 GP
|Bryan Rust
|F
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|7 GP (2-6-8)
|Jason Zucker
|F
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|5 GP (0-2-2), 2 Scratches
|Justin Faulk
|D
|St. Louis Blues
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|6 GP (0-3-3)
|Dakota Joshua
|F
|St. Louis Blues
|Sioux Falls & USA Hockey NTDP (2012-15)
|1 GP, 4 Scratches
|Torey Krug
|D
|St. Louis Blues
|Indiana (2008-09)
|3 GP (0-3-3), 3 Scratches
|Scott Perunovich
|D
|St. Louis Blues
|Cedar Rapids (2016-17)
|3 GP (0-3-3)
|Brandon Saad
|F
|St. Louis Blues
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|6 GP (1-2-3)
|Steven Santini
|D
|St. Louis Blues
|USA Hockey NTDP (2011-13)
|1 GP, 2 Scratches
|Nathan Walker
|F
|St. Louis Blues
|Youngstown (2012-13)
|2 GP, 4 Scratches
|Ross Colton
|F
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Cedar Rapids (2014-16)
|7 GP (3-2-5)
|Cal Foote
|D
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Omaha (2014-15)
|7 GP (0-2-2)
|Nick Abruzzese
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Chicago (2017-19)
|7 Scratches
|Joey Anderson
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|7 Scratches
|Jack Campbell
|G
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|USA Hockey NTDP (2009-10)
|7 GP (3-3-1-0), 3.15 GAA, 0.897 SV%, 1 Shutout
|Justin Holl
|D
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Omaha (2009-10)
|5 GP (0-1-1), 2 Scratches
|Auston Matthews
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|USA Hockey NTDP (2013-15)
|7 GP (4-5-9)
|Alex Steeves
|F
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Dubuque & Sioux City (2015-18)
|7 Scratches
|John Carlson
|D
|Washington Capitals
|Indiana (2006-08)
|6 GP (1-4-5)
|Phoenix Copley
|G
|Washington Capitals
|Des Moines & Tri-City (2011-12)
|1 Scratch
|Nic Dowd
|F
|Washington Capitals
|Indiana (2009-10)
|6 GP (1-1-2)
|Nick Jensen
|D
|Washington Capitals
|Green Bay (2008-10)
|6 GP
|T.J. Oshie
|F
|Washington Capitals
|Sioux Falls (2004-05)
|6 GP (6-1-7)