USHL Alumni Populate NHL Playoff Rosters

At the beginning of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the USHL had 105 former players spread across 15 of the 16 competing. Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have entered the Second Round, 40 alumni remain on seven of the eight remaining rosters.

In the Western Conference, The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues meet with a combined 11 alumni across the rosters. In the First Round, Colorado's J.T. Compher had two assists (0-2-2) in a four-game sweep of the Nashville Predators. Nico Sturm picked up an assist in the series as well. Four skaters each picked up three points in the Blues' six-game First Round matchup with the Minnesota Wild, including Scott Perunovich who registered an assist (0-3-3) in each of his three appearances in the round. Torey Krug also had three assists (0-3-3) in three games and Justin Faulk chipped in a trio of helpers (0-3-3) in six appearances. Brandon Saad had a goal (1-2-3) in a three-point First Round for the Blues.

Also in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames carry seven USHL alumni on the roster, led by Johnny Gaudreau who had eight points (2-6-8) in seven games as the Flames dispatched the Dallas Stars in the First Round. Matthew Tkachuk picked up six points (1-5-6) in seven games, Trevor Lewis added a trio of points (2-1-3) and both Blake Coleman and Noah Hanifin each registered an assist. The Flames take on Brad Malone and the Edmonton Oilers in the Second Round.

In the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers square off and each team has a pair of alumni on their rosters. For the twice-defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, Ross Colton scored three times and added a pair of assists (3-2-5) in a seven-game First Round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cal Foote had two assists (0-2-2) in the series. The top-seeded Panthers were led by two assists (0-2-2) from Brandon Montour and a goal from Ryan Lomberg in the First Round matchup with the Washington Capitals.

The final series features the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Carolina saw a combined 16 points from defensemen Jaccob Slavin (2-6-8) and Tony DeAngelo (1-7-8) in the First Round matchup with the Boston Bruins. Andrei Svechnikov (3-1-4) and Brady Skjei (0-1-1) also appeared on the First Round scoresheets for the Hurricanes. The Rangers boast the most alumni on a single roster among the remaining teams with 13 former USHL players. Adam Fox led the way with 10 points (3-7-10) in a seven-game series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording at least one point in each game of the First Round. Andrew Copp (5-3-8), Frank Vatrano (2-3-5), K'Andre Miller (1-3-4), Jacob Trouba (1-2-3) and Ryan Lindgren (1-1-2) all registered multiple points in the First Round while Justin Braun picked up an assist (0-1-1).