Musketeers Win Game 3 Late, Take 2-1 Series Lead

MIDDLETON, WISC. - The Sioux City Musketeers won Game Three of the Clark Cup Final on Friday night to take a 2-1 series lead with a 3-2 win at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisc.

The Musketeers opened the scoring four minutes into the first period thanks to a goal from Dylan James. The Capitols responded with a pair of goals in the back half of the frame, first on the powerplay from Luke Mittelstadt and later from Quinn Finley to carry a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The action stayed 2-1 in Madison's favor until a Ben Doran goal with less than four minutes to play in the middle period leveled the scoring at two all.

After neither team was able to capitalize on third period powerplay opportunities, it was James again who came up with his second goal of the game and fifth of the Clark Cup Playoffs with 3:44 to play in regulation. Alex Tracy made 31 saves for Sioux City in the win.

Action continues Saturday night with a 7:00 p.m. CST puck drop scheduled at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. The Musketeers will have the opportunity to win the Clark Cup Championship with a Game Four win. The Capitols will look to force a decisive Game Five on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.