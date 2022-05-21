Sioux City Musketeers Win Clark Cup Championship

MIDDLETON, WISC. - The Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) won the 2021-22 Clark Cup Championship Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime win over the Madison Capitols at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisc.

The 2022 Clark Cup Championship is Sioux City’s fourth in Club history and first since the League became a Tier I junior hockey league during the 2002-03 season. The Musketeers previously won the Clark Cup in 2002, 1986 and 1982. Sioux City entered the Clark Cup Playoffs as the #2 seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with a 41-16-4-1 record, which was third best in the USHL and set a new Club record for wins in a Tier I season.

“We’re proud of the great season in the USHL from all 16 Member Clubs and congratulate the Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers and Eastern Conference Champion Madison Capitols,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “The Clark Cup Final was another great example of the League’s development from the Musketeers and Capitols players, staff and fans alike.”

Musketeers goaltender Alex Tracy was awarded the Clark Cup Playoffs MVP. The 21-year-old Minnesota State University commit finished the Playoffs with an 8-2-0-0 record, 1.61 goals against average, 0.937 save percentage and three shutouts.

The Musketeers finished the Playoffs with an 8-2-0-0 record, losing only to the Capitols in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Final and Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Waterloo Black Hawks.