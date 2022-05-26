2021-22 USHL Players of the Week - Clark Cup Final

James was named Forward of the Week for the second time this season and first since Week 27 of the regular season. The University of North Dakota commit collected four points (3-1-4) in the Clark Cup Final, helping lead the Musketeers to their fourth Clark Cup Championship in Club history and first in the Tier I era. James found the back of the net in Game 1, which the Capitols took 3-2. The next night, the Calgary, Alberta native assisted on a third period, insurance goal in a 3-0 win to level the series. James capped his scoring with a big two-goal performance on Friday night, helping Sioux City take a 2-1 series lead. The forward scored the game’s first goal just 4:11 into the action and would later pick up the game-winning goal with just 3:44 remaining in regulation. James led all USHL rookies with eight points (5-3-8) in 10 games in the Playoffs, which finished second on his team. The NHL Draft-eligible forward finished the regular season with 61 points (28-33-61) in 62 games with the Musketeers, with all three totals leading all USHL rookie scorers.