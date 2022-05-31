Jeremy Wilmer Named USHL Forward of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Tri-City Storm announced Tuesday Jeremy Wilmer was named the League’s Forward of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players for awards.

Wilmer finished the season with a league-leading 98 points (25-73-98) in 60 games. The 73 assists from the Boston University commit was 13 more than the next skater in the USHL. Wilmer’s 98 points was the third-most in a single season in USHL Tier I history, trailing only Sean Farrell (29-72-101) last season and Kevin Roy (54-50-104) in the 2011-12 season and his 73 assists was the most in a single Tier I USHL season.

The Rockville Centre, N.Y. native finished among league leaders with 30 powerplay assists (1st), 36 powerplay points (2nd) and a +38 plus-minus rating (3rd).

Wilmer previously played 49 League games over the past two seasons with the United States Hockey League National Team Development Program (NTDP) and collected 30 points (8-22-30) in those games. For his career, Wilmer now has 128 points (33-95-128) in 109 regular season games as well as eight points (1-7-8) in Tri-City’s five Clark Cup Playoffs appearances this season.

Wilmer joins Jaden Schwartz (2009-10) as the only Storm forwards to win USHL Forward of the Year. That season, Schwartz registered a league-leading 83 points (33-50-83) in 60 appearances. The current Seattle Kraken forward was Drafted by the St. Louis Blues that summer 14th overall and has since appeared in 597 NHL games with 408 points (162-246-408) over 11 seasons.

The USHL will continue its schedule of award announcements in the coming days, including Goaltender of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, General Manager of the Year, All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams, USHL All-Rookie First and Second Teams, Curt Hammer Award, USHL Student-Athlete of the Year Award, All-Academic Team, Off-Ice Official Crews of the Year and Billet Families of the Year.