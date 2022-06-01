Arsenii Sergeev Named USHL Goaltender of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Tri-City Storm announced Wednesday Arsenii Sergeev was named the League’s Goaltender of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players for awards.

Sergeev finished the season as the top League goaltender for most stat categories among netminders including his 30 wins, six shutouts, 2.08 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage. The Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205 Overall) was a four-time USHL Goaltender of the Week award winner this season and registered separate nine- and eight-game win streaks this season. Sergeev had nearly as many shutouts (6) as he had appearances with four-or-more goals allowed (7) in 41 appearances, finishing the season with a 30-6-1-1 record and playing 2,313 minutes.

The University of Connecticut commit appeared in all five of the Storm’s Clark Cup Playoffs games this season, finishing with a 2-2-0-0 record, 2.17 GAA and 0.892 SV%.

Prior to joining the Storm this season, Sergeev appeared in a pair of games for the Sioux Falls Stampede during the 2019-20 season.

Sergeev is the third different Tri-City netminder to be awarded USHL Goaltender of the Year in the past five seasons, following Isaiah Saville (2018-19) and Filip Larsson (2017-18). Saville was Drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights (Round 5, #135 Overall) the following summer and made his professional debut with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) this season after three seasons at University of Nebraska-Omaha. Larsson’s award came two seasons after being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2016 Draft (Round 6, #167 Overall). The Swedish netminder went on to play for the University of Denver before appearing in 17 professional games between the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) and Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

The USHL will continue its schedule of award announcements in the coming days, including Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, General Manager of the Year, All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams, USHL All-Rookie First and Second Teams, Curt Hammer Award, USHL Student-Athlete of the Year Award, All-Academic Team, Off-Ice Official Crews of the Year and Billet Families of the Year.