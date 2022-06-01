Dylan James Named USHL Rookie of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Sioux City Musketeers announced Wednesday Dylan James was named the League’s Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players for awards.

The University of North Dakota commit finished the 2021-22 regular season with a USHL-leading 61 points (28-33-61) to lead all rookies in 62 games played. James paced all rookies in all three main scoring categories with 61 points, 33 assists and 28 goals. Among all skaters, the Calgary, Alberta native finished tied for 12th in goals and tied for 17th in points. Historically, James’ 28 goals and 61 points are tied for 12th and 13th, respectively, in USHL Tier I seasons among rookie skaters.

James was named USHL Forward of the Week twice this season, including during the Clark Cup Final as he finished the Playoffs with eight points (5-3-8) in 10 games, helping lead the Musketeers to the Clark Cup Championship. He is just the fourth USHL Rookie of the Year to be a part of the Clark Cup winning team in the same season, joining current NHL forwards Kieffer Bellows (Sioux Falls Stampede, 2014-15), Johnny Gaudreau (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2010-11), Anders Lee (Green Bay Gamblers, 2009-10) and Kyle Okposo (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06).

James is NHL Draft eligible this summer and was ranked 37th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting on the service’s Final Rankings. The forward was previously 67th on the Midseason Rankings and a C-rated skater on the Preliminary List.

James joins former Sioux City forwards Jake Guentzel (2012-13), Max Pacioretty (2006-07) and Tyler Palmiscno (1998-99) as winners of the USHL Rookie of the Year award. Guentzel was Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins (2013, Round 3, #77 Overall) following his award-winning season and would go on to win a Stanley Cup with the team in 2017. He has appeared in more than 400 career NHL games over six seasons and has 399 career points including being a point-per-game Playoff performer. Pacioretty was Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 22nd overall (2007) following his Rookie of the Year win and has since taken home the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2012 with the team. The current Vegas Golden Knights forward has appeared in 924 career NHL games over 14 seasons and has 691 points. Palmiscno went on to play four seasons for University of North Dakota.

The USHL will continue its schedule of award announcements in the coming days, including Coach of the Year, General Manager of the Year, All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams, USHL All-Rookie First and Second Teams, Curt Hammer Award, USHL Student-Athlete of the Year Award, All-Academic Team, Off-Ice Official Crews of the Year and Billet Families of the Year.