Anthony Noreen Named USHL Coach of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Tri-City Storm announced Thursday Anthony Noreen was named the League’s Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players and front office personnel for awards.

Noreen’s third Coach of the Year award comes on the back of the best season in Tri-City Storm history as Noreen led his team to a 47-11-3-1 record (98 points). The Chicago native-led Storm produced one of the best seasons in USHL Tier I history as the team’s 47 wins and 98 points each tied for the best mark in a single season while the 0.790 point percentage is the third-best mark for a single Tier I season.

The season produced a handful of individual awards including Player and Defenseman of the Year Mitchell Miller, Forward of the Year Jeremy Wilmer and Goaltender of the Year Arsenii Sergeev. Noreen previously won Coach of the Year with the Storm during the 2018-19 season after he led the team to a 45-12-3-2 record (95 points) and once with the Youngstown Phantoms during the 2014-15 season when he led the team to a 40-14-2-4 record (86 points).

In his USHL coaching career, Noreen has amassed a 301-184-26-17 record with a 0.617 point percentage in 528 regular season games. The ninth year coach has led his teams to seven of a possible eight Clark Cup Playoffs appearances with a 15-20-0-0 record in the postseason. Noreen is now 11th all-time among USHL Coaches with 316 total wins and is 17 wins away from taking sole possession of 10th all-time. Noreen is the second-highest ranking active USHL coach for wins and games coached.

Through nine USHL seasons at the helm, Noreen has coached a plethora of award winners beyond this season’s winners including two Players of the Year (Ronnie Attard, Tri-City Storm, 2018-19; Kyle Connor, Youngstown Phantoms, 2014-15), two Goaltenders of the Year (Isaiah Saville, Tri-City Storm, 2018-19; Filip Larsson, Tri-City Storm, 2017-18), a Rookie of the Year (Zac Jones, Tri-City Storm, 2018-19) and one Curt Hammer Award winner (Mike Ambrosia, Youngstown Phantoms, 2011-12).

The USHL will continue its schedule of award announcements in the coming days, including General Manager of the Year, All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams, USHL All-Rookie First and Second Teams, Curt Hammer Award, USHL Student-Athlete of the Year Award, All-Academic Team, Off-Ice Official Crews of the Year and Billet Families of the Year.