All-USHL Teams Announced

Goaltender: Arsenii Sergeev (Tri-City Storm)

Sergeev, the reigning USHL Goaltender of the Year, finished the season as the top League goaltender for most stat categories among netminders including his 30 wins, six shutouts, 2.08 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage. The Calgary Flames prospect (2021, Round 7, #205 Overall) was a four-time USHL Goaltender of the Week award winner this season and registered separate nine- and eight-game win streaks this season. Sergeev had nearly as many shutouts (6) as he had appearances with four-or-more goals allowed (7) in 41 appearances, finishing the season with a 30-6-1-1 record and playing 2,313 minutes.

The University of Connecticut commit appeared in all five of the Storm’s Clark Cup Playoffs games this season, finishing with a 2-2-0-0 record, 2.17 GAA and 0.892 SV%.

Prior to joining the Storm this season, Sergeev appeared in a pair of games for the Sioux Falls Stampede during the 2019-20 season.

Defenseman: Mitchell Miller (Tri-City Storm)

Miller, a native of Sylvania, Ohio, finished third in league scoring and first among defensemen with 83 points (39-44-83) in 60 games this season on his way to being named USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year. His 83 points was 26 more than the next defenseman while his 39 goals was tied for the most among all skaters in the USHL and was 13 more than the next defenseman. Miller’s 44 assists finished tied for 10th in league scoring and was second among blueliners this season.

Miller also finished among league leaders with 21 powerplay goals (1st), 37 powerplay points (1st), a +43 plus-minus rating (1st) and 10 game-winning goals (T-2nd). Miller’s season set new single-season, Tier I USHL records for a defenseman with 39 goals and 83 points. His 44 assists was tied for fifth in a single season.

Miller was named USHL Defenseman of the Week three times this season, all in the final eight weeks of the regular season. Entering this season, Miller had 50 career points (12-38-50) in 94 career games over three seasons with the Storm (2019-20) and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2017-19). Including this season, Miller finished his USHL career with 133 points (51-82-133) in 154 regular season games with another five points (2-3-5) in 11 Clark Cup Playoff appearances.

Defenseman: Luke Mittelstadt (Madison Capitols)

After playing just 12 games for the Lincoln Stars last season, Mittelstadt returned to the Capitols this year and wreaked havoc on the Eastern Conference. In 60 games played, the Minnesota Golden Gophers commit led Madison in scoring racking up 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points. He finished 3rd in scoring and goals among all USHL defensemen. His 13 powerplay tallies was tied for the 4th best mark in the entire league.

Helping lead the Capitols in their year many of firsts, the Eden Prairie, Minn. native continued firing on all cylinders during the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs. He helped lead the Capitols to their first ever Playoff berth which culminated in the Capitols advancing to the Club’s first ever Clark Cup Final. Mittelstadt finished the post season 2nd in scoring for defensemen behind his blueline partner Ben Dexheimer, with nine points (5-4-9).

The Capitols leading scorer was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Week more than any other blueliner in the league this season. He won the weekly accolade in Weeks 5, 20, 29 and for the Clark Cup Final for the 2021-22 campaign.

The defenseman tallied 13 multi-point games this season which was tied for 2nd on the team behind Casey Severo (14). He had seven two-point games, five three-point games and one four-point game.

Forward: Stephen Halliday (Dubuque Fighting Saints)

Halliday, the former first overall pick in Phase I of the 2018 USHL Draft put forth the best season of his illustrious career with 35 goals and 60 assists, good for 95 points. Among USHL players, he finished with the second-most points, tied for the fifth-most goals, the second-most assists, tied for the fourth-most game-winning goals (6), tied for the third-most power play assists (22), the sixth-most shots on goal (196), and tied for the most overtime goals (2).

Across 215 games in the USHL, he finished his career with the most career regular season points in the Tier I era (215), the most regular season assists in the Tier I era (147), and the third-most points in a single season in the Tier I era (95). He earned the moniker of “All-Time Saint” by becoming the organization’s all-time leader in points (181) and assists (123), and the Tier I leader in goals (58), and assists in a single season (60). His 35 goals on the season were the second-most in the Fighting Saints’ Tier I era in a single season behind Mike Szmatula’s 37.

Halliday dominated nightly during the 2021–22 season. He scored points in 48 of 62 games last season (77.4 percent). In 31 of those games, he scored multiple points. Halliday set a career-high in points in a single game twice last season, with five points on both December 3 against the Chicago Steel, and on April 15 against the Green Bay Gamblers. His 29 power play points accounted for 67.4 percent of the Saints’ offense on the man advantage.

The Fighting Saints were among the best offensive teams in the league with a 4.10 goals per game average on 254 goals total. That gave Halliday a share of 37.4 percent of the team’s total offense. Among his teammates, he finished tops in goals, assists, points, game-winning goals, power play goals and power play assists and first goals.

Halliday was acquired by the Fighting Saints on April 22, 2019, as part of the Central Illinois Flying Aces’ dispersal draft. From there, he became a reliable part of the Saints’ offensive attack for three seasons. In his last season, the Glenwood, Maryland native earned USHL Forward of the Week honors twice, played in the BioSteel All-American Game and scored the game’s opening goal, and finished the season ranked 161 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings. He was named a member of the 2020 USHL All-Academic Team as one of the top high school students in the league.

He is the seventh Fighting Saint in the Tier I era to earn All-USHL First Team honors.

Halliday made his final college choice early in the 2021–22 season, as he chose Ohio State University.

Forward: Jeremy Wilmer (Tri-City Storm)

Wilmer, the reigning USHL Forward of the Year, finished the season with a league-leading 98 points (25-73-98) in 60 games. The 73 assists from the Boston University commit was 13 more than the next skater in the USHL. Wilmer’s 98 points was the third-most in a single season in USHL Tier I history, trailing only Sean Farrell (29-72-101) last season and Kevin Roy (54-50-104) in the 2011-12 season and his 73 assists was the most in a single Tier I USHL season.

The Rockville Centre, N.Y. native finished among league leaders with 30 powerplay assists (1st), 36 powerplay points (2nd) and a +38 plus-minus rating (3rd).

Wilmer previously played 49 League games over the past two seasons with the United States Hockey League National Team Development Program (NTDP) and collected 30 points (8-22-30) in those games. For his career, Wilmer now has 128 points (33-95-128) in 109 regular season games as well as eight points (1-7-8) in Tri-City’s five Clark Cup Playoffs appearances this season.

Forward: Adam Fantilli (Chicago Steel)

Fantilli, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, led the Steel and ranked third in the USHL with 37 goals over 54 games played for Chicago during the 2021-2022 regular season, the second-most in a single season in Club history. The University of Michigan commit added 37 helpers, totaling 74 points which ranked second-most on the team this year.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound forward from Nobleton, Ontario, is the 11th Chicago Steel player in the Club’s history to earn All-USHL First Team honors. Fantilli adds the accolade to his previous league honors of 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs MVP and 2020-2021 Second All-Rookie Team.