USHL, Member Clubs Announce Billet Families of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and its Member Clubs announced Monday the USHL Billet Families of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Each participating Club made its own Billet Family of the Year selection and individual write-ups are provided by Member Clubs.
Player of the Year - Mitchell Miller (Tri-City Storm)
Defenseman of the Year - Mitchell Miller (Tri-City Storm)
Forward of the Year - Jeremy Wilmer (Tri-City Storm)
Goaltender of the Year - Arsenii Sergeev (Tri-City Storm)
Rookie of the Year - Dylan James (Sioux City Musketeers)
Coach of the Year - Anthony Noreen (Tri-City Storm)
General Manager of the Year - Andy Johnson (Sioux City Musketeers)
All-USHL Teams Announced
USHL All-Rookie Teams Announced