USHL, Member Clubs Announce Billet Families of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and its Member Clubs announced Monday the USHL Billet Families of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Each participating Club made its own Billet Family of the Year selection and individual write-ups are provided by Member Clubs.

Chicago Steel: Bain Family Highlighted as Billet Family of the Year

Dubuque Fighting Saints: Fighting Saints Nominate Truitts as USHL Billet Family of the Year

Lincoln Stars: Gene and Sherri Cotter Named Billet Family of the Year

Muskegon Lumberjacks: Grasmans Tabbed as Muskegon’s Billet Family of the Year for 2021-22

Sioux Falls Stampede: Ann Davis Named Stampede Billet Family of the Year

Waterloo Black Hawks: Hawks Recognize Ed & Sue Baethke