Keaton Peters Named USHL Student-Athlete of the Year

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and the Lincoln Stars have announced that Keaton Peters has been named the USHL Student-Athlete of the Year. Subsequently, Peters has been named to the USHL All-Academic Team.

Peters, 18, enrolled in an online platform provided by Hamilton School District in Sussex, Wisconsin, recording a perfect 4.0 GPA. Since 2018-19, Keaton has received A’s in all of his classes, including Advanced Placement courses.

"It feels awesome to think that all my hard work away from the hockey aspect of juniors is being recognized," Peters said. "I am honored and excited to represent Lincoln in this regard."

In his first season in the USHL, Peter scored four goals and added seven assists while rounding out his defensive game. Away from his ice, Peters volunteered in various activities throughout the 2021-22 season, serving the Lincoln community while inspiring his teammates to do the same.

“Keaton’s priorities in regards to his on-ice game and off-ice academics are second-to-none,” said Stars Head Coach Rocky Russo. “He was diligent with his schoolwork all year and he was still one of our hardest workers in the gym and on the ice in the afternoons. He took pride in all of the aspects of what it meant to be a Lincoln Star as a student-athlete and was successful all the way around.”

The Sussex, Wisc. native is set to attend Northern Michigan University after his USHL career concludes.

"Hockey practices and games take a toll on your body and most of the time you want to just sleep and relax when you get home, but this will happen in college too," Peters said. "If you can do it in juniors, I think it gives you practice for when you have to do it in college.”