USHL Announces Renewal of Partnership with Howie’s

The United States Hockey League (USHL), in partnership with Howie’s, announced Thursday a three-year partnership extension as Howie’s remains an official off-ice accessories partner of the USHL.

“Howie’s is a premier brand in hockey tape and other team accessories for the USHL,” said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. “They have been a great partner to the USHL for many years and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with their organization as we grow our business further.”

Frequently found in pro shops all over North America, Howies Hockey has been an official partner of the USHL since the 2015-16 season. While continuing to supply the hockey world with tape, laces, wax and more; Howies top priority continues to be outstanding product quality and dedicated customer service, two qualities appreciated by Equipment Managers.

“Howies is excited to extend our partnership with the USHL to its 10th consecutive season,” said Sales Director David Visser. “We are committed to having Howies in the same locker room as the world’s top players, and that’s what the USHL provides.”