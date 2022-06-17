2021-22: USHL Season in Review

As a review of the 2021-22 USHL season, Member Clubs provided the USHL with recaps of their seasons both on and off the ice.

“The United States Hockey League has a banner year on and off the ice in 2021-2022,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson. “We are proud that our great league was able to play a full season of games culminating with a competitive Clark Cup Playoffs and Championship, but as important the commitment by the owners and our 16 teams to give back into the community on so many levels. We have such great community and human interest stories to tell and appreciate the entire league working together to make that happen. We are very proud of these efforts.”