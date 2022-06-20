2022 NHL Draft Preview: Muskegon Lumberjacks and Defenseman Jacob Guevin

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks, who have had at least one player selected in each of the previous 10 NHL Drafts with 29 total in that span, are led by defenseman Jacob Guevin in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Guevin, a native of Drummondville, Quebec, was ranked #173 among North American Skaters in the service's final rankings of the year leading into the 2022 NHL Draft. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit finished the season with 57 points (6-51-57) in 59 games with the Lumberjacks before adding 10 points (3-7-10) in nine Clark Cup Playoffs appearances. In three seasons with Muskegon, Guevin collected 113 points (17-96-113) in 131 career games. Guevin led all USHL defensemen with 51 assists, seven more than the next closest blueliner, and was named to the All-USHL Second Team. Last season, Guevin's first full season in the league, the defenseman was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team.

"He brings a lot of energy, he's very physical and brings a lot of jam to his game. We've been lucky as an organization to have Jacob and he's been a leader on and off the ice every day and led by example. We had a young D-core last year and he taught a lot to them and did all the little things to help those guys out. To me, he's an all-out warrior." - Muskegon Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty

Guevin was ranked by Central Scouting in both the Midseason Rankings (176) and Preliminary List (C) and was twice named the USHL Defenseman of the Week (Conference Semifinals, Week 6). The defenseman registered at least one point in seven of the nine Lumberjacks Playoffs games this season.

Last year, three Lumberjacks were selected in the NHL Draft, including defensemen Alex Gagne and Hank Kempf, who both played on the Muskegon blueline with Guevin last season. The Lumberjacks highest all-time selection was Andrei Svechnikov, who was Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 2nd overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.