USHL Announces 2022-23 Schedule

The United States Hockey League (USHL), in conjunction with Member Clubs, announced Monday the 2022-23 regular season schedule.

The season will consist of 62 games for each team in a regionally-based schedule, following the same format as the past two seasons. Preseason matchups for the upcoming season will be released at a later date.

The 30-week regular season is scheduled to begin September 22 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic and come to a close on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with a full slate of games.

"The USHL is excited to announce the 2022-23 complete schedule," said USHL President & Commissioner Bill Robertson. "The 30-week, regionally-based schedule will have exciting matchups each and every week along with our prestigious, sixth-annual DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic featuring all 16 USHL Member Clubs, the second-annual American Cup Powered by Wegmans in Rochester, N.Y. and the third-annual USHL Frosty Cup in Dallas, partnering with the Dallas Stars. It is shaping up as another memorable and historic season for the USHL and we look forward to our Clubs getting back on the ice."

The return to Cranberry Township, Pa. for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic marks the sixth season that will begin with all 16 Member Clubs under one roof for the first two games of each Club’s season. The five-day event, hosted in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will also see youth hockey programs from across the country participating in a premier youth hockey event.

Both the Frosty Cup (January 27-29, 2023), hosted in partnership with the Dallas Stars, and the USHL American Cup (December 2-4), hosted in partnership with Wegmans, will return for the 2022-23 season. This will be the third-annual Frosty Cup, with the Tri-City Storm and Fargo Force playing a pair of regular season games in Dallas, Tex. The USHL will also return to Rochester, N.Y. for the second-annual American Cup where the Youngstown Phantoms and Green Bay Gamblers will play a pair of regular season games. Both events will feature a youth hockey component with teams from 14U-18U participating.

More information regarding the Frosty Cup and American Cup will be released at a later date.