2022 NHL Draft Preview: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Forward Zaccharya Wisdom

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have had at least one player selected in each of the last nine NHL Drafts and, this season, are led by forward Zaccharya Wisdom who was ranked 145th among North American Skaters on the final NHL Central Scouting rankings. The Toronto native registered 23 points (10-13-23) in 53 games with the RoughRiders this season, including a season-high four-game point streak from November 25 to December 4, 2021. Wisdom is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Zayde who was a Draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020 (Round 4, #94 Overall). The Colorado College commit was previously ranked 106 among North American Skaters on the NHLCS Midseason Rankings after opening the year as a C-rated skater on the Preliminary List.

In the 2021 NHL Draft, former Cedar Rapids defenseman Alex Gagne was selected 192nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning while RoughRiders defenseman Ben Meehan was selected 140th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft. Aidan McDonough is the last Cedar Rapids forward to be selected in NHL Draft when the current Northeastern University alternate captain was selected with the 195th pick by the Vancouver Canucks. The RoughRiders' highest selection of all-time was defenseman Ivan Provorov who the Philadelphia Flyers selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 Draft.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.