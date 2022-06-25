2022 NHL Draft Preview: Des Moines Buccaneers Defenseman Jackson Dorrington

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

The Des Moines Buccaneers will look to get back to their form from the 2020 and 2018 Drafts, each of which saw three-or-more Buccaneers selected by NHL teams. Defenseman Jackson Dorrington will lead the way for Des Moines after being ranked 71s among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The Northeastern University commit registered 11 points (3-8-11) in 41 games with Des Moines last season, including registering goals in back-to-back games back on January 8 and 14. Dorrington, a North Reading, Mass. native, was ranked 57th on the service's Midseason Rankings after starting the season as a B-Rated skater on the Preliminary List. "As a smart, strong and steady defenseman, Jackson demonstrates the ability to be a great professional player," said Des Moines Buccaneers Head Coach Matt Curley. "With his sought after intangibles of character and professionalism, Jackson has both the drive and demeanor to handle the rigors of being a pro. His physical abilities on the ice will be an asset to any organization as a cornerstone on the backend. His size and strength will only continue to develop and, coupled with his off-ice mentality, is poised to be a tremendous professional player in the future."

The 2020 NHL Draft saw three Buccaneers selected as Alex Laferriere (Los Angeles Kings - 83rd Overall), Lucas Mercuri (Carolina Hurricanes - 159th Overall) and Noah Ellis (Vegas Golden Nights - 184th Overall) were all Drafted.

Des Moines forward Joey Muldowney (164th Overall) was also named to the NHLCS Final Rankings. Buccaneers forwards Luke Devlin (202nd Overall) and Christian Kocsis (C-Rated) appeared on the Midseason Rankings and Preliminary List, respectively. Former Buccaneers forward Davis Burnside (199th) appeared on the Final Rankings alongside Dorrington and Muldowney.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.