2022 NHL Draft Preview: Sioux Falls Stampede Defenseman Ryan Healey

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Ryan Healey leads the team into the 2022 NHL Draft after being ranked 70th among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The Harvard University commit registered 21 points (3-18-21) in 59 games this season, including a quartet of multi-assist games. Healey represented the Stampede at the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game after being ranked 73rd on the service's Midseason Rankings and appeared as a B-rated skater on the Preliminary List from Central Scouting. The Hull, Mass. native made his USHL debut last season, appearing in a combined 15 games with the Stampede and USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) and picked up an assist with each team.

The Stampede had six players selected at the 2021 NHL Draft, which trailed only the NTDP and Chicago Steel, and set a new Club record for a single Draft. Forward Cole Sillinger (Columbus Blue Jackets) was selected with the 12th overall pick, followed by Evan Nause (Florida Panthers - 56th Overall), Brent Johnson (Washington Capitals - 80th Overall), Cameron MacDonald (Tampa Bay Lightning - 160th Overall), Cal Thomas (Arizona Coyotes - 171st Overall) and Arseni Sergeev (Calgary Flames - 205th Overall).

Fellow Stampede skaters Michael LaStarza (91st), Kazimier Sobieski (130th), Sam Harris (136th), Micah Berger (184th) and Maddox Fleming (200th) were also listed on the Final Rankings. Forward Adam Zlnka was listed as a Limited Viewing skater on the Final Rankings while former forward Tyler Haskins was ranked 208th among North American Skaters.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.