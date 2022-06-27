2022 NHL Draft Preview: Omaha Lancers Forward Alex Bump

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Alex Bump leads the Omaha Lancers into the 2022 NHL Draft after being ranked 63rd among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The University of Vermont commit appeared in 27 games for the Lancers last season, picking up 17 points (11-6-17) along the way. Bump registered goals in four-straight games from November 5-13, 2021 and also registered a pair of multi-goal games in an April weekend series. The Prior Lake, Minn. native played for Prior Lake High (USHS) prior to joining the Lancers. In 31 games, the Prior Lake Captain notched 83 points (48-35-83) and has a Prior Lake High career total of 147 points (72-75-147) in 75 games over three seasons.

"It's a dream come true to be able to get the opportunity to be a pick in the Draft, it's something I've dreamed of my whole life and the hard work is finally paying off," said Bump.

Ayrton Martino (Dallas Stars - 73rd Overall) and former Lancer Cameron Berg (New York Islanders - 125th Overall) were both selected at the 2021 NHL Draft. The Lancers have had at least one player selected in 31-straight NHL Drafts, dating back to the 1991 Draft.

Fellow Lancers Ryan Gilespie and Connor Welsh were listed as C-rated skaters in Central Scouting's Preliminary List while former Lancers Daimon Gardner (forward) and Aiden Dubinsky (defenseman) were ranked 97th and 176th overall, respectively, among North American Skaters in the Final Rankings.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.