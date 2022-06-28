2022 NHL Draft Preview: Green Bay Gamblers Forward Cameron Lund

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Gamblers forward Cameron Lund had a great first year in the USHL, culminating in being voted to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team after producing 50 points (25-25-50) while appearing in all 62 of the Gamblers games last season. The Bridgewater, Mass. native registered a point in 34 separate games including 14 multi-point games and a pair of season-high three-point nights. Lund appeared in the 2022 BioSteel All-American Game aftering being ranked 37th in the Midseason Rankings and appearing as a B-rated skater on the Preliminary List. The Northeastern University commit is looking to continue a streak of 13-straight NHL Drafts with at least one selection from the Gamblers.

"Cam is a big body, at 6-foot-2, who can skate, score goals and distribute the puck," said Green Bay Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell. "Cam plays with an edge and does not shy away from contact. Hard skill is the best way to describe his game."

Brody Lamb (New York Rangers - 104th Overall) was selected last season from the Gamblers and marked the 52nd selection from Green Bay, tying them for fifth in USHL history. The Gamblers are one of nine USHL teams with 50-or-more all-time selections in the NHL Draft. The Gambler's highest Draft pick came back in 2017 when the Buffalo Sabres selected forward Casey Mittelstadt with the 8th Overall selection in the Draft.

Fellow Gamblers Ryan Greene (forward) and Kent Anderson (defenseman) were ranked 46th and 189th among North American Skaters in the Final Rankings while Luca Di Pasquo was rated 15th among North American Goaltenders. Goaltender Rastislav Elias and defenseman Ethan Straky were on the service's Preliminary List as C-rated players.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.