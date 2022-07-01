2022 NHL Draft Preview: Madison Capitols Forward Quinn Finley

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Quinn Finley enters the NHL Draft as the 36th-ranked North American Skater according to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The University of Wisconsin commit tallied 29 points (12-17-29) in 39 games during the regular season before picking up another 10 (5-5-10) in 14 Clark Cup Playoff games. Finley's performance helped lead the Capitols to their first ever Clark Cup Final appearance in their first trip to the Playoffs since rejoining the League. The Suamico, Wisc. native made his USHL debut last season with the Chicago Steel, appearing in 39 games leading to their Clark Cup Championship. Finlney's best offensive streak came in a weekend home-and-home series against the Green Bay Gamblers in March of this season when he picked up a trio of assists in the Saturday night win before registering a hat trick in the Sunday matinee as the Capitols completed the weekend sweep. The forward was named USHL Forward of the Week for his performance and has improved on his Draft stock after being ranked 45th in the Midseason Rankings and starting the season as a B-Rated skater on the Preliminary List.

The Capitols have had a player selected in six of the last seven NHL Drafts dating back to 2015. Last season, Kyle Kukkonen was selected 162nd Overall by the Anaheim Ducks. The highest selection of a Madison player came in 2018 when Ryan O'Reilly was a selection of the Detroit Red Wings with the 98th pick in the Draft.

Current Capitols skaters Luke Mittelstadt (defenseman) and Tyler Haskins (forward) were ranked 168th and 208th among North American Skaters on the Final Rankings. Simon Latkoczy (goaltender) and Nathan Lewis (forward) appeared on the Midseason Rankings and Trey Ausmus (defenseman) was named a C-Rated skater on the Preliminary List.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.