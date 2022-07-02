2022 NHL Draft Preview: Youngstown Phantoms Forward Adam Ingram

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Forward Adam Ingram leads the Youngstown Phantoms into the NHL Draft as the 27th-ranked North American Skater from NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The St. Cloud State University commit finished his first season in the USHL as a point-per-game player with 56 points (27-29-56) in 56 total games, including a goal in a pair of Clark Cup Playoff appearances. His performance throughout the season earned him a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team. As Ingram went, so did the Phantoms, in 16 multi-point games throughout his 54-game regular season, the Phantoms held a 12-3-1-0 record, compared to a 2-12-3-0 record when Ingram was held off the scoresheet. Ingram also recorded a 16-game point streak (10-14-24) from October 22 to December 10, 2021, which was the longest point streak of the season. The West St. Paul, Manitoba native appeared on both of Central Scouting's initial lists, ranked 14th among North American Skaters on the Midseason Rankings after being listed as a C-Rated skater on the Preliminary List.

"Adam is a skilled, playmaking forward that has an elite release," said Youngstown Phantoms Co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "He is great on the power play and can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. His best hockey is still in front of him, which is exactly why he is going to be a special player. He had an amazing season for us in Youngstown and we are looking forward to seeing him get selected in the NHL Draft and develop at St. Cloud State."

At the 2021 NHL Draft, Scott Morrow represented the Phantoms as he was selected 40th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes. Since the Phantoms' first NHL Draft pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Youngstown has had six Drafts with multiple players selected, including former First Round picks Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets - 17th Overall) and Jay O'Brien (Philadelphia Flyers - 19th Overall) in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Reese Laubach (forward), Ingram's teammate with the Phantoms last season, was ranked 192nd Overall by Central Scouting in the Final Rankings. Former Phantoms defenseman David Gucciardi was ranked 57th among skaters.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.