2022 NHL Draft Preview: Dubuque Fighting Saints Forward Matthew Savoie

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Matthew Savoie leads a talented group of Saints into the 2022 NHL Draft after being named the fourth-best skater among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Savoie appeared in 36 games with Dubuque last season, collecting 38 points (21-17-38) along the way. The St. Albert, Alberta native was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team and was invited to the 2022 NHL Scouting Combine. Savoie is looking to join his older brother Carter (20) as an NHL prospect after Carter was selected with the 100th pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

"Matt is one of the most dynamic players to wear the Saints jersey," said Dubuque Fighting Saints President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kalle Larsson. "His skating ability combined with a lethal shot and willingness to always challenge himself to get better is what makes him the player he is."

Dubuque has seen its players selected in each of the last six NHL Drafts and 10 of the last 11. Andrei Buyalsky represented the Fighting Saints at the Draft in 2021 as the Colorado Avalanche added him with the 92nd pick in the Draft. Savoie is poised to become the fifth Fighting Saint to be selected in the First Round, and could become the highest-selected Dubuque player, joining Zemgus Girgensons (Buffalo Sabres - 14th Overall, 2012), Landon Wilson (Toronto Maple Leafs - 19th Overall, 1993), Mike Matheson (Florida Panthers - 23rd Overall, 2012) and Peter Ferraro (New York Rangers - 24th Overall, 1992).

Savoie was joined on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings by current Saints forwards Stephen Halliday (161), Davis Burnside (199) and Connor Kurth (209) as well as goaltender Paxton Geisel (19). Former Fighting Saints netminder, and Savoie's teammate last season, Hobie Hedquist was ranked 27th among North American Goaltenders.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.