2022 NHL Draft Preview: USA Hockey NTDP Forward Logan Cooley

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the USHL will highlight each of its Member Clubs top NHL Draft prospects.

Logan Cooley leads the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) into the 2022 NHL Draft hoping to make it five-straight Drafts with a top-five selection as he was named the second-best North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting in the service's Final Rankings. The University of Minnesota commit tallied 36 points (13-23-36) in 24 USHL contests this season, bringing his League total to 64 points (28-36-64) in 51 games over the past two seasons. Cooley represented the United States at the Under-18 World Championship where he was named the tournament's Best Forward, made the All-Star Team and was named a "Top 3 Player" on the United States roster while helping his country to a Silver Medal. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native registered another 75 points (27-48-75) in 51 NTDP games this season and finished his Program career with 197 points (78-119-197) over 160 games in the last two seasons.

Over the last four years, the NTDP has produced six top-five selections including Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils - 2019, 1st Overall) Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken - 2021, 2nd Overall), Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils - 2021, 4th Overall), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators - 2020, 5th Overall), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators - 2018, 4th Overall) and Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings - 2019, 5th Overall). The NTDP has had a top-10 selection in nine of the last 10 Drafts with 15 total picks in that span including Seth Jones (Nashville Predators - 2013, 4th Overall), Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames - 2016, 6th Overall), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks - 2018, 7th Overall), Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes - 2016, 7th Overall), Casey Mittelstadt (Buffalo Sabres - 2017, 8th Overall), Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets - 2015, 8th Overall), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks - 2019, 9th Overall), Jacob Trouba (Winnipeg Jets - 2012, 9th Overall) and Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators - 2021, 10th Overall). At the 2021 NHL Draft, 19 players were selected from the NTDP including Beniers, L. Hughes, Tyler Boucher (Ottawa Senators - 10th Overall) and Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets - 18th Overall) in the First Round.

Cooley was joined on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings by NTDP teammates Cutter Gauthier (3), Isaac Howard (9), Jimmy Snuggerud (11), Ryan Chesley (18), Frank Nazar (21), Rutger McGroarty (22), Lane Hutson (25), Seamus Casey (29), Cruz Lucius (41), Devin Kaplan (61), Charlie Leddy (117), Cole Spicer (121), Brady Berard (138), Marek Hejduk (159), Seamus Powell (169) and Tyler Duke (201) as well as goaltenders Dylan Silverstein (3) and Tyler Muszelik (4). Current NTDP defenseman Kaden Muir was ranked 133rd on the Midseason Rankings. Former NTDP forwards Jack Hughes (2019-21), Jack Devine (2019-21), Michael Callow (2020-21) and Cade Littler (2020-21) were ranked 26th, 65th, 131st and 187th, respectively, among North American Skaters in the Final Rankings. Former forward Caden Brown (2019-21) was listed as a C-Rated skater on the service's Preliminary List. Six additional former NTDP skaters, who all played primarily with other USHL Member Clubs this season, were listed in the Final Rankings, including defensemen Jake Livanavage (54) and Ryan Healey (70) as well as forwards Brennan Ali (83), Cole Knuble (84), Jack Harvey (135) and Maddox Fleming (200). Former NTDP forwards Luke Devlin (202) and Hunter Strand (216) were listed in the Midseason Rankings, as was goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (19). Former defensemen Trey Ausmus and Ethan Straky, as well as goaltenders Homer Gibson and Cameron Korpi, were all listed as C-Rated skaters on the Preliminary List.

The USHL has had 50-or-more players Drafted in each of the last four NHL Drafts, dating back to a league-best 57 players at the 2018 Draft. The League has seen 933 of its players selected in total, with at least one player taken in each Draft but one dating back to 1981.